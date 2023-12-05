SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Back in March, the Ozarks Lunkers was just a team in a new indoor football league.

And it’s been a busy year, with the team introducing an owner, general manager and coach.

And Tuesday the Lunkers landed their first player.

At 10 a.m. sharp, Lunkers general manager, Caleb Scott, declared Springfield’s own, Matt Rush, as the first player to sign with the Ozark’s new Arena League team.

Rush played high school football at Hillcrest where he lined up at quarterback, running back, and even receiver.

He then went on to play defensive back at Missouri State from 2014 to 2018.

The Lunkers season doesn’t kick off until June, but the home-grown talent’s potential impact gives the organization reason to smile.

“This is most exciting because I’m from the Ozarks. I get to do this in my backyard around my family and my friends. The football piece of it is exciting but I get to do this here in Springfield, which makes it that much more sweeter,” said Rush.

“Matt, specifically, has a knack for being very evasive. I’ve seen him break more tackles than humanly possible. He has a great vision for the field, and his athleticism allows him to create plays and extend plays, so with the new innovative sport we have in the arena league his ability to extend the play is what makes him the most valuable to us,” said Scott.