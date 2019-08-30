Lumberjacks rip Bears in 2019 opener

FLAGSTAFF, Az–The Missouri State Bears kicked off Dave Steckel’s fifth season as head coach Thursday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State opened on the road in Flagstaff against Northern Arizona.

It’s the first time Stec’s team has opened the season against an FCS school.

The game being played in a dome at altitude in the high desert.

And the Bears get a break in the first quarter, after a Missouri State punt, the receiver drops the fair catch, and Titus Wall recovers deep in Lumberjack territory.

But the Bears could only get a 45 yard Parker Lacina field goal and it’s 3-nothing Missouri State.

Northern Arizona answers with a long field goal of it’s own, Luis Aguilar with a 48 yard field goal 3-3.

It was 6-3 Northern Arizona, second quarter, a little razzle dazzle, Case Cookus to Brandon Porter, he throws to a wide open Stacy Chukwumezie, 55 yards for a touchdown it’s 13-3 Lumberjacks.

Then right before the half, Northern Arizona strikes again, Cookus hits Porter on a slant pattern, an eight yard touchdown, it’s 20-6 Lumberjacks.

Northern Arizona built a 34-to-9 lead before the Bears would get the offense going.

Peyton Huslig threw a 30 yard touchdown pass to Tyler Currie late in the third quarter.

And then Huslig hit D.J Frost with a 24 yard touchdown.

But Northern Arizona beats Missouri State in the season opener 37-23.