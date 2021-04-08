Loyola upsets MSU to tarnish perfect regular season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In its final regular season game, No. 8 Missouri State Men’s Soccer’s perfect regular season got its first blemish in a 2-0 loss to Loyola-Chicago.

Two failed clearances led to both Rambler goals against MSU.

The Bears’ offense, meanwhile, managed more shots on goal (3-2) and twice as many corners (8-4) but failed to turn the chances into goals.

MSU finishes the season with a 9-1 record, 7-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will still be the top-seed in the MVC tournament.

The Bears will host a semifinal matchup on Saturday, and with a win would host the championship game as well.