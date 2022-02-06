SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The brooms were out at JQH Arena on Sunday afternoon in hopes of a Ramblers sweep.

But Loyola made sure they weren’t needed until the 2-hour intermission between the Bears and Lady Bears doubleheader.

Loyola beat Missouri State 71-62 to keep its hold on first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers (18-4, 9-2) with 19 points on better than 50 percent shooting.

Gaige Prim was a force for Missouri State (17-8, 8-4) in the first half with 17 points and seven rebounds. He was limited to just four points and three boards in the second half.

“There is a certain level of stubbornness that you have to play with in these big games,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “We normally do that. We normally have a very stubborn group, but today we weren’t quite stubborn enough. Lu’Cye (Patterson) and Gaige definitely were.”

Patterson scored 14 points, including 10 in the second half on 4-5 shooting.

Isiaih Mosley entered the game third in the country in total points, but Loyola limited the star junior to just two points in the first half. He finished with 12 in the game.

The Bears held a narrow two-point edge early in the second half before Loyola went on a 7-0 run to take a five point lead. MSU never took a lead after that run.

The deficit would balloon up to 10 after a Tom Welch three-pointer, but the Bears cut it to one point after a 10-1 stretch.

The Bears are back on the road against Drake, which is currently a half-game up on the Bears in the standings, on Wednesday night.