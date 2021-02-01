Loyola sweeps Bears, hands MSU 4th straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears wrapped up their long five game homestand Monday night against Loyola.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were hoping for a split in their series against the Ramblers.

Sunday, Loyola blew out the Bears by 26 points.

Dana Ford was hoping for a better effort in game two.

And did not get it.

Loyola’s Keith Clemons with a three pointer its a 14-3 Ramlber start.

Demarcus Sharp with his second straight start, turnaround jumper it’s an eight point deficit.

Isiaih Mosley then drives to the hole, it’s 18-10 Ramblers.

Later in the first half, Nic Tata with the layup, and the foul, it’s 20-15.

That’s as close as the Bears would get.

But Loyola made a late first half run, Aher Uguak with the wide open three, it’s a 15 point lead.

Loyola led 42-26 at the half.

Second half, Braden Norris with a deep three and it’s 49-28 Ramblers.

Demarcus Sharp with a big night, he slashes to the hole two of his career high 21 points.

But the Ramblers still up 51-34.

The Bears could not stop Cameron Krutwig the whole series, a basket here, two of his 19 on the night.

And Loyola hands Missouri State it’s fourth straight loss 70-to-50.

“Every team is going to have some adversity. We’re no different then anyone else. Even teams that may be off to fantastic starts eventually will have some adversity. This just happens to be adversity for us. And you just keep plowing through, keep digging, keep leaning in and holding the rope. I don’t have any reservations about our group. We have a bunch of good guys,” said Ford.