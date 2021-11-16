Loyola leaves Missouri Valley Conference for A10

CHICAGO–The Missouri Valley Conference lost Loyola Tuesday.

Loyola is rambling to the Atlantic Ten Conference effective July first of 2022.

The move will leave the Valley with ten schools because Belmont will join the MVC in July.

Loyola has been in the Valley since 2013, the Ramblers replaced Creighton who moved to the Big East.

In their Valley history, Loyola made it to the 2018 Final Four, and the Wweet 16 last season.

Missouri Valley Commissioner Jeff Jackson says the league will remain proactive and progressive as they navigate the current collegiate environment.

Jackson wished Loyola all the best as it begins its next chapter.

Reports say that the Valley is looking at adding more schools, among the rumored candidates, Murray State, Texas-Arlington, and Kansas City.