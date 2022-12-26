Republic boys basketball team huddles up before their game with Stockton.

32 high school boys basketball teams playing on the opening day of the 77th Annual Blue and Gold Tournament means there was action all day. Like the 2 p.m. game between 4th-seeded Ozark and Reeds Spring in the blue bracket.

Final seconds of the first quarter, Tiger senior Ethan Sutherland knocks down the trey giving Ozark a 14-8 advantage.

With 4:00 to play til hafltime, Addison Abshire off the give and go, fancy scoop layup to earn two of his game-high 11 points. That cut the Wolves deficit to nine.

Less than 2:00 til intermission, Jace Whatley steals the pass, gets in the open court, and watch this sweet eurostep he uses for the finish. Manu Ginobli would be proud of that.

And with under 30 seconds left, Tigers pounce on opportunity with this transition layup by Hudson Roberts, as the last year’s runner up in the gold championship takes care of business, 52-34.

Another early round marquee game featured Parkview and Branson in the gold division.

And like the one you just saw, this too was a one-sided contest. Kevin Parker, one of three Vikings in double figures, splashes the money ball to give his team a 5-0 advantage.

Less than 5:00 to go in the quarter, Dassiah Green plays guard and messiah as he rings the bell from beyond the arc. 8-3 Vikings rowing right along.

Parkview bullies Branson earning a 23-point victory to move along in the winner’s bracket.

As for the primetime games, in the blue division, we got the 2-seed Republic squaring off with Stockton.

All the action from this one came in the 1st quarter. Kamari Edwards drives inside for the layup, as the Tigers race out to a 6-0 start.

And they would add to their surplus less than 60 seconds later, Aslam Ebisch not shy about taking a high percentage look. 10-0 Republic midway through the period.

If you can’t tell by now, it was all Tigers in the quarter and the game. Republic drubs Stockton 74-32 to set up a showdown with Hillcrest on Tuesday at 12:30.

The other supper time contest fans couldn’t wait to watch, pit Logan-Rogersville, the 2-seed in the gold division, against Ava.

With just over five minutes left in the 2nd quarter, Bears down 6, Isaac Dalton knows good things come to throws who wait, especially when you use the glass like that.

But a minute later, the 6’5 Curry Southerland uses his strength to fight through the trees to draw the contact and get the bucket pushing the Wildcats lead up to 8.

Rogersville closed out the half on a 13-5 run as they roll Ava 57-21. They’ll play Tuesday night at 8pm.