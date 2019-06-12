Sports

Lopez leads Springfield to victory

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:52 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Springfield Cardinals opened a three game series with Midland.

It's 1-0 RockHounds in the bottom of the third.

When Springfield's Irving Lopez launches this rocket to right, way over the boards and gone, Cardinals knotted back up at one.

Then in the fifth, Springfield takes it's first lead behind Dylan Carlson.

He singles to right to bring Lopez home for a 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Randy Arozarena singles to left to score Carlson as well.

And Springfield goes onto win 4-1.


 
 

