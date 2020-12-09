Looks like Texas League will grown to 10 teams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Major League Baseball unveiled it’s new look minor league system Wednesday.

And it looks like the Texas League will grow to ten teams with the return of Wichita and San Antonio.

Springfield will remain a Cardinals affiliate and Northwest Arkansas will remain with the Royals.

MLB bumped Wichita and San Antonio back to Double AA from Triple AAA.

Those teams say they’ll play in the Texas League.

Wichita will be a Twins affiliate, San Antonio will be a Padres affiliate.

The other eight Texas League teams will remain in the league.

The Texas League had no comment.