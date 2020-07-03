Long ball guides Nats Blue over Stars

OZARK, Mo. — It’s time to start talking playoff picture in the Show Me Collegiate League.

Both the Nationals Blue and Route 66 Stars are among the teams battling for the top spot, which includes a first-round bye.

The Nationals Blue team took that edge with a 5-2 win on Friday.

The two clubs not only battling each other, but some dark clouds looming overhead and a lengthy lightning delay.

In the fourth, Blue would finally break through.

Fair Grove native Noah Argenta got the inning started with a triple down the first base line.

Drury’s Jacob Mitchell would follow that performance with a home run to right field, giving Blue a 2-0 lead.

Not just the next batter, the next pitch, DJ McNew hit a home run of his own for back-to-back Drury homers.