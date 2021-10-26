Logan-Rogersville upsets Willard, punches ticket to state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — After a one year absence, the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcats are headed to the state tournament.

The Wildcats beat Willard 3-1 (25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18) to win the class 4 district 11 championship on Tuesday,

The Wildcats won a volleyball state championship in 2018, finished runners-up in 2019, but fell to Willard in the district title match in 2020. Willard won the state title that year.

Logan-Rogersville set the tone early, racing out to a 12-5 lead in the first set.

The Wildcats won the first set with a 17 point margin.

The next three would prove to be a lot closer, with Willard winning set two.

But Logan-Rogersville would win the next two to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

With Logan-Rogersville winning the district 11 title, the Wildcats will host the sectional match on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets