Logan-Rogersville upsets Willard, punches ticket to state

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — After a one year absence, the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcats are headed to the state tournament.

The Wildcats beat Willard 3-1 (25-8, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18) to win the class 4 district 11 championship on Tuesday,

The Wildcats won a volleyball state championship in 2018, finished runners-up in 2019, but fell to Willard in the district title match in 2020. Willard won the state title that year.

Logan-Rogersville set the tone early, racing out to a 12-5 lead in the first set.

The Wildcats won the first set with a 17 point margin.

The next three would prove to be a lot closer, with Willard winning set two.

But Logan-Rogersville would win the next two to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

With Logan-Rogersville winning the district 11 title, the Wildcats will host the sectional match on Thursday.