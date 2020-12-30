Logan-Rogersville upsets Bolivar in gold semifinals

by: Dan Lindblad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Blue & Gold tournament had been relatively chalky through the first half of the tournament.

Logan-Rogersville decided it would make some noise to close out day two.

The sixth seeded Wildcats beat the three seed Bolivar Liberators 53-33 to close out Tuesday’s slate.

Logan-Rogersville jumped out to an early lead in what was a foul-heavy first half.

The Wildcats were able to extend the lead to double digits with a 22-11 lead going into halftime.

Both teams were able to find more of a groove in the second half, which resulted in both teams more than doubling scoring totals from the first half.

Logan-Rogersville will play Republic in the semifinals while Bolivar will battle Crane.

