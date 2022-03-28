ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats put it all together in the fourth inning.

The Wildcats scored eight runs in the fourth inning to erase a deficit and beat Hillcrest 15-5 on Monday afternoon in Rogersville.

Both teams scored a run in the first, but the first big play came courtesy the Hornets.

Braxton Baker hit a ball out to the gap in left-center field, eventually bouncing off the wall, and scoring three to give Hillcrest a 4-1 advantage.

Hunter Lewis began the chip-away efforts with a solo home run to bring the Wildcats within two runs.

But it was a big inning of eight runs in the fourth, which put the Wildcats up for good.