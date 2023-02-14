ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday onight, Rogersville, ranked tenth in Class 4 hosting McDonald County.

The Wildcats have won ten of thier last 11 games.

And a win gives them the Big Eight conference.

Second quarter action, inbounds to Curry Sutherland with the nice move and the scoop, it’s 30-13 Wildcats.

Later, the baseline pass to Torin Trent who splashes the corner three, it’s 35-13 Log-Rog.

Mac County tyring to keep pace, Cross Dowd shot fake, resets and knocks down the three, but the Mustangs were down by 19 points.

Rogersville going to Sutherland, splits the defense, gets the floater to drop and the Wildcats win the Big Eight, 75-48.