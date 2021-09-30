Log-Rog outscores Mustangs for 15th win of the season

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school softball Thursday, 14 game winner Rogersville hosting 13 game winner McDonald County.

Second inning, the Wildcats already up 1-nothing when Jenna McKenzie singles up the middle, Ali Icenhower slides in easily to make it 2-nothing Log-Rog.

But Mac County answers, third inning, Jacie Frencken sends one deep into the right field corner, Carlee Cooper slides across the plate face first, and it’s 2-one, Mustangs.

Two batters later, Alasyn Leoch sends one down the left field line, Frencken scores it’s 2-2.

And Rogersville would go to 15-and-6 with a 9-7 victory.