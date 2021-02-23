Lockwood dominates district semifinal

LOCKWOOD, Mo. — The Lockwood Tigers have been nearly perfect all season long. That trend continued on Tuesday.

Lockwood beat Fair Play 65-39 in the class 1 district 6 semifinals.

The Tigers (23-1) have now won 11 straight and appear to be peaking at the right time.

Just before the end of the half, Max Schnelle hit a floater in the lane and then immediately followed it with a three pointer off a stolen inbounds pass.

The quick five point spurt gave the Tigers a 43-19 halftime lead.

With its dominate performance in the regular season, the Tigers received the top seed in the district tournament. With that, only one win was needed to reach the finals.

The Tigers will play on Thursday at SBU for a trip to the MSHSAA class 1 sectionals.

To get there, they will have to beat Golden City, the only team to hand Lockwood a loss this season.