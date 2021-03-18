West Plains claims spot in title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The West Plains Lady Zizzers are a win away from another trophy in the case.

The Lady Zizzers beat Union 46-43 on Thursday night at JQH Arena, clinching a spot in the Class 5 state championship game.

West Plains (28-3) was able to stretch its lead to 31-19 in the third quarter following a Georgia Osborn layup.

Union answered with a run of its own and even took a one-point lead after a Reagan Rapert three-pointer.

Rapert scored 14 points for the LadyCats (18-2).

But West Plains would retake the lead with a pair of free throws and then a Drew Harris layup.

Ashton Judd scored a team-high 17 points with Allyssa Joyner getting 10 points.

West Plains will play the winner of Whitfield on Friday afternoon for the Class 5 state championship.