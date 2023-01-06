Fresh off their Blue Division Championship win from the Blue and Gold Tournament, Republic High School outscored Springfield Catholic 30-14 in the second half to snap their five-game losing streak to the Fightin’ Irish.

Little over five minutes to play in the first quarter, Ahlante Askew with the slick move for two. Tigers up by three.

Little later in the period, Fightin’ Irish down seven until Reese White hits the triple, Irish trailed 15-12 to start the second.

In the second, Jackson McDaniel fights through the contact to get the bank shot to go, that cuts it to a one-point game.

But the Tigers would go on a 12-4 run to end the half up nine as Republic wins 60 to 35 to snap their losing streak to Catholic.