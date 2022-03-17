ATLANTA, Ga. – Thursday morning, Missouri State’s Anna Miller makes history by becoming the first MSU women’s swimmer to compete in the NCAA Division I Championships in Atlanta.

According to the Missouri State Athletics News press release, Miller raced to a fifth-place finish in her heat with a time of 22.29, which was good enough for 35th place overall.

“I am very happy with my race today,” Miller reflected. “Although it wasn’t a best time, I think I raced tough and I am happy with where I ended up.”

“I am very proud of Anna,” says head coach Dave Collins. “She had a good race. I think some extra nerves might have caused her to be a little tight the first 25. She looked good in the second half of the race. She will learn from that and get ready for the 100 on Saturday.”

Miller will continue to compete on Saturday for the 100 freestyle.

Saturday will mark the end of her storied collegiate career that has featured 27 MVC gold medals, 11 individual MVC titles, three school records (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly), and five first-team All-MVC selections.