SPRINGFIELD–From dropping your phone in the toilet to twisting your ankle on your morning jog, life comes at you fast. Especially, when it’s right up against the trade deadline.

And it predictably came at warp speed for 3 St. Louis pitchers Sunday – starter Jordan Montgomery, and relievers Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton.

All three talented hurlers were shipped off this afternoon while the Cardinals battled the Cubs in the series finale of their 4-game slate – more that in a minute.

But first a couple reasons for this move…

Number 1, just take a look at the length of each players contract with the Redbirds. All three deals were for only 1 year! So it wasn’t like John Mozeliak was tied to either guy for great lenth or gave away a cornerstone of the franchise like if he’d sent off Nolan Arenado or reigning N.L. MVP Paul Goldschmidt. Plus, after being traded last year, from New York to St. Louis, Montgomery admitted earlier this month he wouldn’t be surprised this time around if he was a pawn at the deadline.

Reason number 2, just look at the disappointing numbers behind each of these guys to this point.

In 21 starts this summer, Jordan Montgomery was 6-9. Sadly, tying him for 2nd most wins by a Cardinals starter. He does have a dozen quality starts and the lowest era of any starter but those are the redeeming factors that gave him value for the Texas Rangers.

Then there’s relievers Hicks and Stratton. Hicks is 1-6 with 8 saves in 40 relief appearances and a 3.67 era. His value comes from his consistent ability to throw 100 plus on the radar gun, and fill the void while Blue Jays closer, Jordan Romano is on the injured list.

Stratton is just 1-1 with 1 save and an era north of 4 in 42 relief appearances, so the Cards threw him in with Montgomery to sweeten the deal for the Rangers.

So, with all that said, in return, the Cardinals received 5 players, 4 of them being high-level minor league prospects. And with more than 24 hours left before the MLB trade deadline is up, you can bet Mozeliak isn’t done gathering extra pieces to set up the franchise for future success. Just have a little faith people.