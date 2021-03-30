Roos bounce softball Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wins haven’t been easy to come by for UMKC against Missouri State in softball.

But it’s just what the Roos found on Tuesday.

Kansas City beat Missouri State 8-3 in a nonconference game at Killian Stadium, the first win over the Bears since 2013.

Bears’ (16-10, 7-1) leadoff hitter Daphne Plummer scored the first run of the game on the first pitch she saw, hitting a home run to left center to make it a 1-0 lead.

Kansas City (15-11) scored the tying run in the third on a wild pitch.

It was a 3-2 game going into the final inning, with what felt like momentum for Missouri State.

But Kansas City had other plans, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh including two home runs with two outs.

Missouri State’s Gracie Johnston pitched five innings while giving up five hits, striking out two and allowing two earned runs.

The Bears return to conference play with a weekend series against Bradley beginning with a doubleheader on Friday.