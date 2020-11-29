REPORT: MSU Lady Bears home opener canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10 sports reporter Dan Lindblad says he was told by a source that the Missouri State Lady Bears home opener against Tulsa, on Dec. 5, is canceled.

If it is the case, Missouri State would hold its home opener against Lincoln on Monday, Dec 7. — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) November 29, 2020

Right now Missouri State or Tulsa have not released any official message yet. Though Tulsa’s schedule on its website doesn’t have them playing a game until Dec. 9 against the Saint Louis Billikens. While Missouri State’s website still has the game against Tulsa scheduled.

Lindblad is also reporting that MSU is not the reason for the game to be canceled.

If the game is canceled the Lady Bears first home game will be against Lincoln on Dec. 7.