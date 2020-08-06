Remembering Hall of Fame coach Jerry Kirksey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Ozarks sports world is mourning the death of Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Kirksey.

Kirksey grew up in Halfway Missouri, and played his college basketball at Southwest Missouri State.

He was a member of the Bears NCAA D-2 national runner up team in 1959.

Kirksey went onto coach at high school, then moving to the college ranks.

He coached Drury to an NAIA National Championship in 1979.

Kirksey also coached Southwest Baptist for eight seasons.

Kirksey won 246 college games along with 146 high school coaching victories.