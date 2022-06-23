OMAHA, Neb–Arkansas and Ole Miss squared off for the third time this week at the College World Series.

The winner advances to the finals against Oklahoma this weekend.

The loser heads home.

This is the sixth meeting between the two teams this season, Arkansas has won three of those games.

Scoreless in the fourth when Kevin Graham shoots this past first into right, Justin Bench scores it’s 1-0 Ole Miss.

Connor Noland throwing b-b’s for the Razorbacks gets Hayden Dunhurst looking at strike three.

Dylan DeLucia just as strong, he gets Zack Gregory looking.

The Rebels gave him more offense in the seventh, Calvin Harris singles to right, Tim Elko scores to make it 2-0.

DeLucia would go the distance, he strikes out Chris Lanzilli to end the game, DeLucia with a complete game, shutout with seven strikeouts.

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma this weekend in the championship series.