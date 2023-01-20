NIXA– Girls high school basketball tonight, third ranked West Plains in Class Five, taking on seventh ranked Park Hill South in Class Six, this is in the Nixa Girls Invitational.

And three minutes into action, Olivia Lawson steals the pass and goes coast-to-coast to give the Zizzers a two-point lead.

With a little over two minutes to play in the first quarter, Ava Miles three-pointer gives the Panthers a 15-12 advantage.

Park Hill ended the period with a 10-point lead.

And thanks to Addison Bjorn’s game-high 32 points, Park Hill South blows out West Plains 67-45.