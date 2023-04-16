In six conference series this season, the Drury baseball team is a respectable 4-2. And after dominating Truman State for three games this weekend the Panthers really wanted to score their second sweep over a Great Lakes Valley opponent.

Beautiful weather at U.S. Ballpark for Sunday’s finale. Minus the gale force winds, of course.

Panthers averaging 8 runs a game in their series with the Bulldogs, and they weren’t showing mercy anytime soon.

Already ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the 1st, Tyler Bastunas clears the bases with a double to left. He only recorded 1 rbi between Thursday and Saturday, triples his production with just one swing.

Two batters later, Kellen Williamson hammers this ball off the right field fence. That rattles around for an rbi-triple! Drury tallies a season-high 9 runs in the first inning!

But big leads aren’t always safe. Top 2, Bastunas muffs a routine grounder with 2 outs. Bulldogs take the charity then capitalize off the mistake. By way of Luke Turner ripping one to the gap. The 2-run double shrinks the deficit to 5.

No big deal though, Panthers can manufacture runs anyway you want. Carson Shaver lays down a perfect sacrifice to score Max Elmer in the 2nd. Small ball wins championships too, folks.

Then it’s Bastunas tacking on another insurance run. He finishes the 4-game set 7-14 with 5 rbi, not bad for the number 9 hitter. Drury wins 12-7 and earns the sweep over Truman State.