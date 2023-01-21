SPRINGFIELD– As for the Drury men’s team, they’re dead last in the Great Lakes Valley Conference hosting Truman State.

Pick this one up about five minutes into the second half, Bulldogs trailing 41-33 until CE Talton hits the jumper to beat the shot clock and gets the foul. He did convert the old-school 3-point play.

Couple possessions later, Quenton Shelton records one of his four assists, thanks to Brady O’Connell’s sweet up-and-under finish. O’Connell chipped in 10 points off the bench.

But the Bulldogs made 16 of 27 shots, that’s shooting 59 percent from the field in the second half, as Truman State rallies and pulls away from Drury to win 79-63.