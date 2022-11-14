SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will end it’s football season on the road Saturday at Indiana State.

In our bear nation report, they’ll go to indiana on a roll, winners of two of their last three games.

We talked one on one with the coach about the bears big upset win on senior day and the trip east.

Dan Lucy

“Coach a 25-22 win over Youngstown State, we’ve been talking about it. Finally playing Bears football. It seemed like this game was a Bears football game.”

Bobby Petrino/Missouri State coach:”Yea, first I was really happy for our seniors. It was a great win for them. It’s a great way for them to go out at our home stadium. We played all phases, offense, defense, special teams. I think we won all phases and that allowed us to win the game..”

Lucy:

“Defense from the first play to the very last play was there the whole game, consistency.”

Petrino:

“And they played extremely hard. It’s hard to say we played great defense when they had a running back rush for over 200 yards. But he is a great running back. We had our hands full. And I thought our guys played extremely hard. We shut him down in the fourth quarter. And we were able to pressure the quarterback.”

Lucy:

“Seven lead changes in this game and the offense didnt’ quit. They had the answer every time against the Penguins.”

Petrino:

“Yea rough start, the first quarter wasn’t good. We didn’t play very well offensively in the first quarter. Then we came back and answered that. And we were able to back and forth. And the long drive for a nice touchdown to win the game.”

Lucy:

“Talking about your seniors. Shelley leading the way, Ferrin on the defensive side. The seniors really stepped up in their last home game to win this game.”

Petrino:

“And they did a great job all week in practice. Leading and making sure everyone was practicing hard. Everybody was focused. And then they went out and competed extremely hard.”

Lucy:

“You had a two part game plan for two wins to end this season. You got the one against Youngstown. But you can’t let up now against Indiana State. You have to keep the momentum going.”

Petrino:

“We have to have a great week practice. We get to go on the road. It’s going to be a nice cold fall day for us. And go play a good game of football. I think our guys will be excited and will want to go out and execute. And make us better then we were this past week.”

Lucy:

“It’s a 2-6 (in the Valley) Sycamore team. What do you expect from them. What kind of an offense and defense do they have?”

Petrino:

“Offensively it depends on who plays quarterback for them. They had a young quarterback who was very impressive for them but he’s been out lately with a concussion. I don’t know if he’ll be back or not. They do a lot of RPO’s and hand the ball off, throw the quick game. Defensively they play a lot of different looks for you and like to bring pressure. So we’re going to have to execute.”

Lucy:

“Go out there and execute on the road at Terre Haute. I appreciate it, that’s a noon in Terre Haute the last game of the season for the Bears. Thanks.”

Petrino:

“Thank you very much.”