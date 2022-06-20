OMAHA, Ne–Arkansas and Ole Miss play each other every season in an SEC series.

But Monday night the two met in Omaha for the first time ever.

It’s the Razorbacks second game at the College World Series.

Both the Hogs and Rebels won their first games in Omaha.

Ole Miss opens the scoring in the first when Kevin Graham singles to center, Justin Bench scores it’s 1-0.

It was 2-0 in the bottom half when Michael Turner sends this to left, the outfielder loses it in the sun, the ball drops in for a double, Braydon Webb scores it’s 2-1.

But the Rebels immediately answer, Tim Elko crushes this pitch, deep to left into the bullpen and gone, a two run shot it’s 4-1.

Arkansas would squeeze home a run in the second Zack Gregory lays down the bunt, Jalen Battles scores 4-2.

Then in the third, Calvin Harris doubles into the left field corner, Hayden Dunhurst scores and Garrett Wood slides across as well, it’s 6-3.

Then in the fifth, Harris muscles up and takes this deep to right, into the bullpen and gone, a two run shot, 8-3.

And Ole Miss beats the Razorbacks 13-5.

Arkansas will play Auburn Tuesday night in an elimination game.

“Obviously we didn’t pitch very well and got off to a bad start. You know Zack didn’t get out of the first inning. He walked a couple. You know the fifth inning, that’s when the game really turned. Couple fo walks, couple of hits, maybe three walks I’m not sure. We just didn’t slow them down. And the walks, I think we had eight or nine, maybe ten walks tonight. You’re not going to beat teams at this level with that,” said Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.