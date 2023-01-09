The holiday’s are great for relaxing and recharging, but sometimes, long layoffs can hinder a team’s performance.

Would that be the case for Nixa or Ozark or perhaps both as the two teams hit the court for the first time since the Pink and White Tournament nine days ago.

Midway through the first quarter, Lady Eagles trailing by two, Norah Clark must’ve spent her downtime practicing her midrange the jumper ties it at 7-7.

With under three minutes in the period, Jordyn Foley’s at the right place at the right time. Lady Tigers led 16-10 after one.

Second quarter, Molly Rushing drives, draws, and dishes as Sydney Hampton does the rest.

But Nixa would rally to tie the game at 52 all to force overtime and the Lady Eagles would steal a win on the road, escaping the Tigers layer with a 60-56 victory.