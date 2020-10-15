MSU men’s basketball team voted to finish sixth in preseason poll, one Bear makes an all-conference team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The preseason awards and preseason poll have been released for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball 2020-21 season.

Voters around the MVC have picked the Missouri State Bears to finish sixth in the conference’s preseason poll and with a single Bear making a preseason all-conference team.

Here is the 2020-21 preseason poll:

UNI Loyola Bradley Indiana State Southern Illinois Missouri State Drake Valparaiso Illinois State Evansville

For the first time in 11 seasons, UNI has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball race.

This season MSU will have 10 newcomers with only three players returning with starting experience, according to Missouri State University. Last year, the Bears finished 16-17 overall with a 9-9 conference record.

One of the returning starters is Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, who was the only Bear to make an all-conference team. Prim was selected to the preseason all-conference second team.

Last year, Prim averaged 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He was also awarded by being placed on the MVC all-newcomer team during the 2019-20 season.