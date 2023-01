SPRINGFIELD– On the collegiate front, Ryan Beard secured some serious muscle to bulk up the Bears offensive line next season.

Redshirt sophomore Erick Cade announced on social media, Monday, he’s transferring from Ole Miss to Missouri State.

The 6’6, 345 pound man-child enrolled with the Rebels in 2021, but never saw the field in his two years with Lane Kiffin’s staff.

Cade was a three-star prospect out of Braswell High School in Denton, Texas.