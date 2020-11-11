Mizzou vs Georgia football game postponed

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri and Georgia football game scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, has been postponed, according to Mizzou.

NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020

The game was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and the quarantining of individuals within one position group of Mizzou Tiger’s football program.

Because of the Tigers schedule, the opportunity to reschedule Georgia at Missouri will be evaluated, according to the press release. The rescheduling of games on the schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.

If the game is rescheduled tickets purchased for the game will be honored on the reschedule date.