Mizzou making progress toward stadium alcohol policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With the SEC’s alcohol rule change, each of the conference schools are debating whether to sell alcohol within stadiums for next season.

Each school, however, has different obstacles to overcome should they choose to do it.

Texas A&M has already announced it will sell alcohol, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State are restricted by state laws.

As for The University of Missouri, the debate continues though most of the language seems positive toward allowing sales at Faurot next football season.

Yesterday, the Mizzou Coaches Caravan swung through Springfield featuring Barry Odom, Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton.

Tigers Athletic Director Jim Sterk also joined the caravan and took a moment to discuss the alcohol debate.

He said the police endorsement of stadium sales represented another step toward crafting a policy.

“The MUPD really came out and said hey we think it’s a good thing to have alcohol in the stadium, as opposed to just outside,” Sterk said. “The Chancellor had a really good plan. He said, ‘Jim I need you to meet with these groups and talk to these groups. Get the pros and cons and lets come up with the best possible policy.'”

Alcohol would not be the only major change to the gameday experience next year.

The Memorial Stadium South Endzone Expansion is on track for completion by football season.

