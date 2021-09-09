Missouri State looking for revenge on Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the home schedule Saturday night at Plaster Stadium.

In our Bear Nation report, it will be the first time in two years that Plaster will be allowed to be at full capacity.

It will also be the first time that coach Bobby Petrino and many of his Bears will taste a regular game night experience.

One player that’s been there is linebacker Tyler Lovelace.

And the fifth year senior can’t wait to run out onto the Plaster Stadium turf.

Missouri State will also be looking for revenge on a Central Arkansas team that beat them twice last fall.

“We just have to focus on our execution. That’s what cost us in the fall against them last year. So just back to practice and execute our game plan and we’ll get the W,” said Lovelace.