Missouri State baseball player tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to KOLR 10 sports reporter Matt Vereen.

The athlete will be quarantined for two weeks before being re-tested. The baseball player tested positive during Missouri State’s student-athlete re-entry protocol.

This is MSU’s first student-athlete to test positive at this point.

This baseball player did play in The Show Me Collegiate Wood Bat Summer League but had not been on Missouri State’s campus prior to testing positive.

The League tweeted a response saying this exposure was the initial exposure from earlier this week.

This exposure was the initial exposure from earlier this week. We have had great cooperation with MSU, both health departments and the league as a whole. The system was designed to do just what it did. — Show Me League (@ShowMeLeague) July 9, 2020

This is a developing story.

Related articles: