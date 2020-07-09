Missouri State baseball player tests positive for COVID-19

Local Sports

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
MSU Baseball Wins Series_1987084608308071312

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri State baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to KOLR 10 sports reporter Matt Vereen.

The athlete will be quarantined for two weeks before being re-tested. The baseball player tested positive during Missouri State’s student-athlete re-entry protocol.

This is MSU’s first student-athlete to test positive at this point.

This baseball player did play in The Show Me Collegiate Wood Bat Summer League but had not been on Missouri State’s campus prior to testing positive.

The League tweeted a response saying this exposure was the initial exposure from earlier this week.

This is a developing story.

