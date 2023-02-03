There was a big time basketball game in Taney County. The home Forsyth Panthers hosting Mansfield.

The Class Three Lions came into the game with a perfect 20-and-0 record.

Forsyth out of Class Four was 15-and-3.

Before the game, the school celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1973 state championship team.

As for the game, Forsyth led 16-9 after one, but in the second Tom Emerick and the Lions roar back to cut the deficit to 16-13.

Ryder Blevins scored at least 10 of the Panthers 20 first half points, answers a jam with a jam.

But Mansfield’s Chase Kelley hit a three in the final seconds to help the Lions remain undefeated winning 53-50.