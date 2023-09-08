LEBANON, Mo–It’s week three of the high school football season and 1ST & 10.

“We continue to do the things no one else wants to do.”

Being a model of consistency requires just that: consistent results.

Which is exactly what Lebanon’s football team produces.

The Yellowjackets have finished with a winning record 12 of the last 13 seasons, including 5 district titles in the last six years.

At 2-0 this fall, Will Christian’s team is off to another promising start heading into their showdown with undefeated Kickapoo.

“Our identity is something that is really important to us, which is our physicality and our effort, and I think that both of those things our kids put on display the first two weeks,” said Christian.

The Chiefs and Yellowjackets have played every year since 2008.

With Lebanon winning the last 2 battles by an average of 19 points.

Despite the dominant victories, and the series tied 8 games a piece, coach Christian’s team is focused on the result, not the hype.

“I don’t think it’s anything special. We’ve been in big games. We’ve played in the last four years district championship. Been the OC race every year. I think it’s just doing the stuff we do well,” said quarterback Gavin Smith.

So what’s the secret to Lebanon’s success?

An offense that slows down the game while still averaging 56 points a contest.

“We wanna control the football. Control the time of possession. Manage things very well and frustrate our opponent’s offense because they’re on the sideline most of the night,” said Christian.

“We’re all about four yards a play. We don’t care about them big plays. As long as we’re getting three of the four every play, it’s gonna go,” said Smith.