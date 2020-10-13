Lady Bears picked to repeat as Valley champions, two selected to MVC preseason all-conference team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears have been picked to repeat as the Missouri Valley Conference champions and two Lady Bears have been named to the MVC preseason all-conference team, according to a tweet by the MVC.

Coaches, sports information directors, and media around the MVC voted on these accolades.

@MSULadyBears are the preseason favorite in MVC women’s basketball. The Lady Bears received 33 of 40 first-place votes and 360 total points, out-distancing @BradleyWBB (328, 7 1st place votes), @UNIwbb and @DrakeWBB. https://t.co/OEqIvJhnKd pic.twitter.com/ql3bnU26Cv — Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) October 13, 2020

Here is the preseason poll:

Missouri State Bradley UNI Drake Illinois State Southern Illinois Valparaiso Loyola Chicago Indiana State Evansville

Last year, Missouri State finished the season with a 26-4 overall record and 19-2 league record. The Lady Bears also finished the season ranked number 22 in the nation and were the 11th seed in the canceled NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The MVC poll also announced two Lady Bears making the MVC preseason all-conference team, junior Jasmine Franklin and senior Brice Calip.

Last year, Franklin averaged 10.9 points and 8.7 rebounds-per-game. She was selected for the first-team all MVC selection.

Calip averaged 12.6 points with 38 steals and 11 blocks during the 2019-20 season. She also took home awards last season being named as the MVC Defense player of the year and to the first-team all MVC.