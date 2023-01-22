MURRAY, KY– Before the Lady Bears began their three-game road trip on January 14th, they were 3-0 in conference away games. But entering Sunday’s face off with Murray State, Beth Cunninham’s crew is now 3-2, in jeopardy of being on the wrong side of a hat-trick.

Fourth all-time meeting between the MSU schools, but the first with the Racers as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Lady bears off to a great start, less than two minutes into action, Sydney Wilson hits the floater in the lane. Mo-State opens with an 8-0 run.

Lady bears made 11 of 17 shots in the first quarter, better known as 65% for the number crunchers out there, taking a 26-9 advantage into the seconds.

And in the second, Aniya Thomas attacks the basket. Two of her 13 points expands the lead to 21.

It ballooned all the way to 28 before halftime. Third quarter, Wilson feeds Jade Masagayo down low. Six different Lady Bears scored in double digits this game. As you might imagine, first time that’s happened this season.

Little later, Wilson and Paige Rocca play hot potato with Kennedy Taylor finishing at the rim. Maroon and white outscored the Racers 54-26 down low.

As Missouri State ends their road trip with a much needed victory to declare who the Valley’s real MSU is.