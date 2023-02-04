Lady Bears run onto the floor for their game against UIC.

SPRINGFIELD– When Beth Cunningham took over the Lady Bears basketball team in March of last year, she inherited just five of the 13 players responsible for a 25-8 season that included a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. To no one’s surprise, her pieced together squad struggled to find their form early this winter.

But as of today, Mo-State’s on a four-game winning streak and in third place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Hosting MVC newcomer Illinois-Chicago. First meeting for these two since 2005.

Just over four minutes gone by in the first, maroon and white down 3, Sydney Wilson with the nice finish inside. Only 8 points for her in this one. Snaps a four-game double figure streak for the 5th year senior.

Mo-State grabbed 42 rebounds in the game, 20 of them came on the offensive end. Big reason why the Lady Bears scored 16 more second chance points than the Flames.

As for UIC, they attempted just six three pointers the entire game, Danyel Middleton makes one here in the 2nd quarter . 20-17 Flames on top.

Few minutes later, Taylor Woodhouse, who played 21 minutes because Aniya Thomas got in foul trouble early, buries the trey ball to ring the bell. Maroon and white trailed 36-31 at the half.

Third quarter, the freshman, Jade Masagayo just continues to blossom right before our very eyes. fifth straight game she scores 10 or more. Her bucket part of a 12-4 run to give MSU a 43-40 edge.

Tail end of the period, Woodhouse with a desperation heave…rings the bell to beat the buzzer! It’s a four point Lady Bear lead to start the fourth.

And in the fourth, it’s all gas no brakes for Cunningham’s crew. Paige Rocca, the contact and the bucket. “do the rocca way” as she converts the 3-point play.

But don’t forget Kennedy Taylor! All the sophomore transfer from colorado did is score a career-high 25 points and snag 15 boards.

Lady Bears claim victory by 11 to earn their fifth win in a row.