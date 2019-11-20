KC Blitz: Chiefs versus the Chargers

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Coronavirus
Top Stories
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus
Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
President Trump declares Sunday, March 15 a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Sunday, March 15 Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Saturday, March 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, March 14 Forecast
Video
Friday, March 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, March 13 Morning Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Kickapoo advances to state semifinals
Video
Hartville pulls away from Skyline for Class Two Title
Video
Republic falls in quarterfinal OT thriller
Video
Strafford claims record 5th straight title
Video
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
KC Blitz: Chiefs versus the Chargers
Local Sports
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 07:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 03:41 PM CST
KC Chiefs game of the week
Hear all about the Chiefs vs. Chargers game and more in under 10 minutes.
NBA Stats
Send2News/ Sports Player
Ozarks High School Sports
Hartville pulls away from Skyline for Class Two Title
Video
Republic falls in quarterfinal OT thriller
Video
Strafford claims record 5th straight title
Video
Walnut Grove girls and Dora boys claim class one state titles
Video
Hartville dominates Milan in Class 2 semifinals
Video
Skyline wins semi, advances to Class 2 title game
Video
Strafford Lady Indians playing in fifth straight title game
Video
Dora Falcons soar to Class 1 title game
Video
Walnut Grove advances to state championship game
Video
Lady Tigers fall to Rock Bridge in Sectionals
Video
More Ozarks High School Sports
National News
Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus
Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge
Orlando International Airport TSA worker tests positive for coronavirus
Shoppers stocking up for coronavirus find empty shelves across US
Coronavirus pandemic fears could lead to blood shortages across US, Red Cross warns
Governor announces 3 additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, state total presumptive cases now 9
All New Mexico public schools closed for 3 weeks amid coronavirus
Coronavirus concerns disrupt work at US state capitols
Walt Disney World closing amid coronavirus pandemic
More National
World News
Explosion in Lagos kills at least 15, Nigerians probe cause
Britain plans tougher virus response as toll rises
Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus
Virus-era voting: France holds local elections despite fears
Greece transferring 450 migrants to facility near Athens
Virus restrictions tighten, disrupting daily life, worship
Israeli president summons Netanyahu, rival for urgent talks
Christchurch marks anniversary of mosque shootings
The Latest: NYC mayor: City lockdown possible in virus fight
Thousands of police seal Philippine capital to fight virus
More World News
KC Chiefs Headlines
Trending Stories
Walmart to change store hours starting March 15, 2020
Video
The impact of COVID-19 on Branson attractions
Video
Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS
Missouri hospital stops admitting patients after person tests positive for COVID-19
AFC Division Standings
Newsfeed Now
Newsfeed Now for March 13: Coronavirus causes cancellation; A passion for sports
Video
Digital Original: Arkansas man shows off town by sharing his passion for disc golf
Video
Cruise passengers pack cleaning supplies before setting sail
Video
Puppy goes viral for goofy smile, lands “fur”ever home in Monroe
Video
Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating
Video
Newsfeed Now for March 11: Coronavirus Concerns; Arkansas officer shot & killed
Video
Full-contact jousting: The Medieval sport that is still alive
Video
President Trump responds to coronavirus as an economic crisis
The myths and facts surrounding COVID-19
Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan
Video
More Newsfeed Now
Chiefs Schedule 2019
Sports Tweets
Sports Tweets