SPRINGFIELD–In girls high school basketball the Lady Bulldogs of Rolla faced off with the Lady Falcons of Glendale High School.

Midway through the first quarter, Bulldogs and Falcons trading buckets, Madelyn Zingg with a zinger from the outside. Glendale up 9-5.

Later in the period, Rolla on a 6-0 roll thanks to Willow Gideon’s corner trifecta to give the Lady Bulldogs a two point advantage.

And they weren’t slowing down any, Faith Coates cuts baseline and finishes for two more. It was 21-16 Rolla after one, but it’s Glendale who comes out on top as the Lady Falcons slip by with a 54-51 victory.