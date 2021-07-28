Full Chiefs’ roster returns to St. Joseph camp practice field

Wednesday in St. Joseph gave Kansas City season ticket holders their first shot at seeing the first Chiefs’ camp practice in two years.

“It was a long two years without some football in person,” said one fan. “So I’m excited to be here today.”

“We’ve had season tickets since 1982 and it’s our first time in St. Joe,” said another fan.

No fan autographs were allowed for the fans, but they got to watch their Chiefs’ deal with the heat and have the right mentality for the first practice.

“You can obviously get the work in just as easily in Kansas City as you can here,” Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt said. “But you can’t replace spending three weeks in a dormitory. Eating all your meals together. I think that’s really valuable for bringing a team together.”

“You want to see execution,” Chiefs’ Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Especially before you get pads on. One install is in. Lets see execution. Whether it’s a shift, emotion, snap count, lets see that. Lets make sure we’re not going backwards. We’re going forward.”

“They require us to put in a lot of work before we actually get to that first game,” Chiefs’ Safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “So I think all those things pay off. You know the meetings, coaches being hands on, details. I think all those things work well for us. It’s important for you to take care of your job first and then understand you’re playing with ten other people. So we have to work off each other. And help each other. Some of us have to do the dirty work for others to make play and vice versa.”