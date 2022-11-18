REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The community of Reeds Spring is supporting the football team as they leave for the state quarterfinals.

Fans brought signs and horns to pump up the players as they left Friday afternoon for the game.

The game, which is in Boonville, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Andy McFarland said it’s been some time since a team has made it this far.

“They did win a district championship in 1997, but it’s been 1980 since the last time that we made it all the way to the quarterfinals,” said McFarland. “So, 42 years since.”

He said it’s a special trip, but it doesn’t come without a lot of community support.

“We’re excited,” said McFarland. “It makes the guys feel good to know that their town and their community here has their back.”

Community members said they are glad to see this season turn out the way it is.

“It’s been years, years,” said Heidi Hayward, a community member. “I’m just excited to see them succeed. The seniors that are there now, being able to experience something so awesome.”

The team is trying to bring home some more school history.

“It comes down to our guys have dedicated to themselves to focusing on us,” said McFarland. “Not really focusing on exterior factors.”

Seniors said they’re soaking in every moment.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys since 2nd, 3rd grade,” said football player Caden Wiest. “The younger classmen, we’ve all really came together and gotten a lot closer and grew together as a brotherhood.”