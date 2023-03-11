Playing on the biggest stage of your athletic career can be eye-opening and terrifying, but the bright lights of the Class 3 State Championship didn’t bother the Fair Grove girls basketball team.

Kameron Green’s layup with just over a minute to go in regulation was the difference maker for the Eagles, on Saturday, as they held off El Dorado Springs, 54-52 to win the school’s first state championship in basketball.

Ashton Bell, former FOX49 Athlete of the Week delivered 16 points for Fair Grove in the contest. She along with Green combined to score 34 of the Eagles’ 54 points in the contest.

The Bulldogs had their own weapon of choice in the form of Macie Mays, who dropped a game-high 28 points. Mays made a jumper with just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 49 a piece.

Abby Green also came up big for Fair Grove, she had a couple key baskets in the final period. One of them was a layup that also drew a foul. She would make the free throw to cash in on the old-school three-point play to tie the game 52-52.

Fair Grove held off a last-second push by El Dorado Springs to claim the title as the queens of Class 3.