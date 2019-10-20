Evangel upsets Benedictine, picks up conference win

by: Dan Lindblad

OZARK, Mo. — The Evangel Crusaders picked up a resume-boosting conference win with the upset of No. 5 Benedictine on Saturday.

The Crusaders (6-1,1-0) led by as many as 21 points, which propelled them to the 35-21 win.

Jansen Acklin had a one-handed catch in the second quarter, which quickly took over social media. It picked up more than 100,000 views in a matter of hours.

Acklin would also finish the drive with a touchdown, his fifth of the season.

Cameron Hardesty finished the game with 221 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, his second straight game with 4 touchdown passes

Next up: The Crusaders travel to play Missouri Valley on October 26th.

