SPRINGFIELD–At the NAIA level, Evangel had a rematch with Baker, who they beat by 9 back on December 14th.

Just over 5 minutes into the 1st, Manri Alvarado saddles up and rides the trey ball from the wing. That’ll ring the bell. 11-7 Valor

But 3 minutes later, the Wildcats use a 9-2 run to jump ahead 17-16 and their good fortune would continue, as Baker avenges their loss by stealing an overtime victory on the road. They outlast Evangel 104-93 to hand the Valor it’s second loss in a row.