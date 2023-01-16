SPRINGFIELD–Now that I’ve officially been in Springfield for a month, I thought it was time to check out an Evangel men’s basketball game. I heard the Valor could play, so I wanted to see it them for myself.

The 18th-ranked Valor back at home after suffering just their third loss of the season over the weekend to 13th-ranked William Penn. Hosting 8-8 Central Baptist. Three minutes into action, Jacie CoffIe and Josh Prichett pull the back door sneak attack play on the Eagles. With hops like that it's no wonder Prichett's the team's leading scorer at 20 points a game. Next Valor possession, Coffie says I got the muscle to tussle inside. The contact and the bucket. He'd convert the 3-point play to put Valor up 8-7. But with the shot clock winding down on the Eagles in the first, James Jordan hits three of his 12 first half points to put Central Baptist back in front. C-B led 42-41 at the half as both teams shot better than 50 percent, but its Evangel who comes out like gang busters in the 2nd half putting up more than 50 points on 60 percent shooting to win 99-84.