Evangel introduces Capel as new Head Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University officially introduced Bert Capel as its new men’s basketball head coach in a public press conference Friday.

Capel has been an assistant coach with Steve Jenkins for the past two seasons.

He also played for Jenkins at Evangel from 2000-2004 and was a member of the 2002 NAIA national championship team, finishing as the winningest player in program history.

After he graduated, Capel joined the staff at Evangel before making the leap to the division one level.

He was on the coaching staffs of Florida State and Stetson before coming back to Springfield in 2019.

Now he takes the reins from a retiring Jenkins and hopes to continue building the program back to the level of his playing days.

“It means a lot,” Capel said. “You start here and then you go out and travel and go to other schools, but Evangel has always been special to me. I’ve always thought about the opportunity to come back. I didn’t know when or if it would even happen. But I’m glad I got to experience Coach Jenkins’ retirement, people loving on him and appreciating him. Kids change a long way. When I played here is different from 10, 15, 20 years down the road. So it’s just about making probably those adjustments a little bit with kids and getting Evangel back in the spotlight. The academics here are good. It’s a great school. Athletics have done a great job. Football has done pretty good, women’s basketball, all of them. It just keeps getting better.”